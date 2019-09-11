Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Fatal crash, Papakura

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 7:53 am
New Zealand Police

One person has died following the crash at the intersection of Boundary Road and Hunua Road, Papakura, last night.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash around 10:35pm.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.


ALSO:

