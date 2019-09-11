UPDATE: Fatal crash, Papakura
Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 7:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following the crash at the intersection
of Boundary Road and Hunua Road, Papakura, last
night.
Police received a report of the single-vehicle
crash around 10:35pm.
Police are investigating the
circumstances surrounding the
incident.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations