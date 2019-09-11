Arrest made in Lois Tolley case

Police have arrested a man for the murder of Lois Tolley in Upper Hutt in December 2016.

The 27 year old was arrested yesterday and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today charged with murder.

Inspector Scott Miller says the investigation remains ongoing.

With a murder charge now laid, Police will be going back to people already spoken to in this investigation.

Police continue to actively pursue other suspects.

Inspector Miller says: "We are pleased that this arrest will help bring some closure to Lois' family and the Upper Hutt community."





© Scoop Media

