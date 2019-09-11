Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Firearm collection events in Kaiapoi

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police encourage firearms holders in Kaiapoi not to leave it to the last moment and to hand in their prohibited firearm/s and part/s at collection events this weekend.

Collection events will be held on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September at the Blue Skies Centre, 12 Williams street, from 10am-3pm on both days.

The collection events are also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm – no questions asked – under amnesty.

If you hand in firearm/s under amnesty no personal details will be recorded as the amnesty is entirely anonymous.

If you do want to hand in firearm/s or part/s for buyback, please complete the online form at www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

When you come to a collection event, please bring the following with you:

· Your online notification reference number

· Your firearms licence (if applicable)

· Your bank account number

· Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)

· All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition

· Any other firearm/s or parts you wish to hand-in to Police for destruction.

Please do not attend a collection event if you have more than 10 firearms and multiple parts and accessories.

When completing the online notification form, select bulk-ups and list the firearms and parts you will be handing in for buy-back.

Police will then be in contact about collecting your firearms and parts from your premises.

Police look forward to welcoming the Kaiapoi firearms community to the collection events.

For more information on future collection events please visit or call 0800 311 311.

