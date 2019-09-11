Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ACC invests $5m in Auckland Transport’s safety programmes

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 10:06 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport


11 September 2019


Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and Auckland Transport (AT) have joined forces to improve the safety of Aucklanders as we travel on our roads, trains, buses and ferries.

A week after AT and its partners announced the Vision Zero road safety strategy, ACC has invested $5 million in AT’s safety programmes to improve safety on our transport network and reduce road trauma.

Auckland is a rapidly growing region - with many more people driving, walking and cycling to work, school or play.

Dame Paula Rebstock, ACC Chair and AT Board member, says both organisations share a common goal of reducing harm on our roads.

“AT has the knowledge and expertise in road safety research programmes and is an ideal testing ground for future safety initiatives for ACC.

“ACC works at a national level with a number of road safety partners and has made a significant contribution to the Ministry of Transport’s Road to Zero strategy. The opportunity to explore different types of safety programmes with AT lays the groundwork for future collaboration between a larger number of agencies like AT.”

Auckland Transport Board chair Dr Lester Levy says 2018 was the worst on New Zealand’s roads since 2009.

“Too many people are dying or being seriously injured on our roads. We are determined to bring this number down to zero. Working together with our partner – ACC is another step in reducing road trauma. I appreciate their investment in our safety programme and look forward to building on our collaboration with them.”

In 2018, 58 people lost their lives and an additional 595 were seriously injured on our roads in Auckland. All of this road trauma amounts to approximately 30 per cent of New Zealand’s new motor vehicle claims to ACC.

Māori are disproportionately represented in Auckland’s death and serious injuries on the road and part of the $5 million ACC investment will be used within Māori communities.

ACC is interested in AT’s safety programmes like Te Ara Haepapa. Te Ara Haepapa is a unique Māori road safety programme in New Zealand - developed in partnership with marae, kura kaupapa and the community.

Te Ara Haepapa is delivered within a Māori context by Te Reo speaking staff and covers a wide range of high-risk road safety themes - including child restraint use, alcohol, speed and young drivers licensing. In addition, a road safety and active transport programme is currently under development and being delivered in collaboration with nine kura kaupapa in Auckland.

Other AT programmes of interest to ACC are AT’s focus on reducing distractions while driving and in its projects to improve safety for people walking, people riding bicycles and motorcycles.

- ENDS -

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga: Seeing Nature As Your Elder

This story addresses the intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. Meduna also discusses this relationship with prominent Māori scientists and environmentalists and inquires into how the concept of kaitiakitanga and traditional Māori knowledge and practices around environmental care can play a role in protecting and restoring biodiversity in the future.

More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 