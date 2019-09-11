Yealands Wines Awatere Hall official reopening

The newly renovated Yealands Wines Awatere Memorial Hall will be officially opened on Sunday 15 September and you’re invited to attend.

Mark the date in your calendar and come along to celebrate the reopening of the refurbished and expanded hall. It will be a day for the whole family with performances by local groups, activities, food and refreshments, and the opportunity to look through the renovated facility.

Awatere Hall Working Group representative, Kate Sinclair, says the reopening is a chance for the community to get together to celebrate the newly renovated hall’s completion.

“The community played a vital role in planning and funding the fit-out of the hall. Sunday is an opportunity to acknowledge and thank all of those who have contributed to our amazing new space,” she said.

The $3 million refurbishment will provide a multi-use community hub that is fit-for-purpose and available for all community groups to use. After extensive community consultation, facilitated by the Council, the local community played a key role in its design process.

Council Project Manager, Robyn Searle, said the project’s contractors Scott Construction have done an excellent job and gone the extra mile to produce a quality result, based on a modern, contemporary design by Arthouse Architecture.

The Awatere Memorial Hall will be used as a meeting place for Seddon youth on Friday evenings and is already booked for a range of activities including yoga, taekwondo, tai chi, powerhoops and a bootcamp. The new hall facilities include a gym, a meeting/medical room, an office, function room, main hall and kitchen.

The official reopening of the Yealands Wines Awatere Memorial Hall, located in Foster St, Seddon, will be held at midday on Sunday 15 September. Entertainment, food, refreshments and activities will be on offer from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

