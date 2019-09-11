Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Yealands Wines Awatere Hall official reopening

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The newly renovated Yealands Wines Awatere Memorial Hall will be officially opened on Sunday 15 September and you’re invited to attend.

Mark the date in your calendar and come along to celebrate the reopening of the refurbished and expanded hall. It will be a day for the whole family with performances by local groups, activities, food and refreshments, and the opportunity to look through the renovated facility.

Awatere Hall Working Group representative, Kate Sinclair, says the reopening is a chance for the community to get together to celebrate the newly renovated hall’s completion.

“The community played a vital role in planning and funding the fit-out of the hall. Sunday is an opportunity to acknowledge and thank all of those who have contributed to our amazing new space,” she said.

The $3 million refurbishment will provide a multi-use community hub that is fit-for-purpose and available for all community groups to use. After extensive community consultation, facilitated by the Council, the local community played a key role in its design process.

Council Project Manager, Robyn Searle, said the project’s contractors Scott Construction have done an excellent job and gone the extra mile to produce a quality result, based on a modern, contemporary design by Arthouse Architecture.

The Awatere Memorial Hall will be used as a meeting place for Seddon youth on Friday evenings and is already booked for a range of activities including yoga, taekwondo, tai chi, powerhoops and a bootcamp. The new hall facilities include a gym, a meeting/medical room, an office, function room, main hall and kitchen.

The official reopening of the Yealands Wines Awatere Memorial Hall, located in Foster St, Seddon, will be held at midday on Sunday 15 September. Entertainment, food, refreshments and activities will be on offer from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

“In the last 48 hours I have read incredibly distressing reports of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Labour Party,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue.

“I discussed the correspondence with the Labour Party President this morning. Whilst he stands by the statements he has made on this matter I believe mistakes were made. More>>

 

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 