Auckland City Police searching for Michael Robertson

Auckland City Police searching for wanted man Michael Robertson

Auckland City Police are actively searching for 28-year-old Michael Luke Robertson following an incident where an offender fled from Police at Avondale Police station yesterday.

At around 7am on Tuesday 10th September, Police were called to an incident following a report of an unknown man sleeping in a person’s vehicle.

The man was identified by Police as Michael Robertson, who had active warrants for his arrest, including for methamphetamine possession.

He was brought back to the Avondale Police Station and has subsequently fled while being moved between the Police vehicle and the station.

Police gave chase however were unable to catch him and he was last seen running down a driveway on Great North Road.

Auckland City District Commander, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, says Police are treating this event seriously.

“It is very disappointing that an offender was able to flee from Police while in our custody and we will be undertaking an immediate review of this incident.

“This incident will also form part of the national review currently being undertaken of the custody and transport of offenders by Police.

“We are actively searching for this offender and we urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Robertson to contact Police immediately,” says Superintendent Malthus.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of Robertson is asked to call 111.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/auckland-city-police-searching-wanted-man-michael-robertson-photo



ends

© Scoop Media

