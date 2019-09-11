Free train travel to the ITM Auckland Supersprint

Auckland Transport media release

11 September 2019



Free train travel to the ITM Auckland Supersprint in Pukekohe









Photo credit: Brett Phibbs



Planning your journey to the ITM Auckland Supersprint at Pukekohe Park Raceway this weekend? Travel on trains in included with your event ticket.

Travel is included on all trains travelling on the AT network by presenting your ITM Supersprint event ticket. All travel included with your ticket starts from the first service, until end of service on event days (13 to 15 September 2019).

Additional trains will operate to Pukekohe Station - a short walk to the event.

Train timetables for Friday 13 September 2019, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September 2019 are available on the AT website. For specific service times please check using the Journey Planner.

A mobility shuttle will operate as required for public transport users and regular scheduled bus services will be operating during this event. Normal fares/passes apply for any bus travel.

For specific service times please check using the Journey Planner on the AT website.

The Downtown Ferry Terminal is next to the Britomart Transport Centre in Downtown Auckland. This means ferry passengers can easily change to a train for transport to Pukekohe Park Raceway. Normal fares and passes apply for ferry services.

For regular scheduled services to and from the city please use the Journey Planner on the AT website.

For public transport users that require assistance to the Pukekohe Park Raceway, a mobility shuttle - provided by Supercare 4 U - will operate between the Pukekohe Train Station and the temporary bus stop located by Gate 2 at the Pukekohe Park Raceway at the following times as required:

• Friday 13 September between 8:45am to 12:30pm and 3:00pm and 5:00pm.

• Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 September between 8:30am to 12:30pm and 4:30pm to 6:30pm.

See https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/itm-auckland-supersprint/ for more and to plan your journey.





- ENDS -

© Scoop Media

