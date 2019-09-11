Serious Crash – Clive, Hawke’s Bay
Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
two-vehicle crash on State Highway 51, Clive.
Police were
called around 1.40pm.
Initial reports suggest one person
received serious injuries.
Diversions are in place on
Richmond Road and Mill Road.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
