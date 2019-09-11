Serious Crash – Clive, Hawke’s Bay

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault.



ALSO:

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police.



ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand's historically high rate of suicide.



ALSO:



