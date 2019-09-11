Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Moerewa

Police are currently attending a serious crash between two vehicles on a section of State Highway 1 near Moerewa.

The crash was reported at about 2.40pm.

One occupant is in a serious condition with two other people sustaining minor injuries.

State Highway 1 is currently closed near Moerewa.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

At this stage traffic is being diverted through Paihia, though further diversions are expected to be put in place later this afternoon.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect significant delays to their travel this afternoon.

The road closure is expected to be in place for some time while the scene is examined.

We thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.

