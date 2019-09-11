Serious Crash - State Highway 1, Moerewa
Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 3:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently attending a serious crash between
two vehicles on a section of State Highway 1 near
Moerewa.
The crash was reported at about 2.40pm.
One
occupant is in a serious condition with two other people
sustaining minor injuries.
State Highway 1 is currently
closed near Moerewa.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine
the scene.
At this stage traffic is being diverted through
Paihia, though further diversions are expected to be put in
place later this afternoon.
Motorists in the area are
advised to expect significant delays to their travel this
afternoon.
The road closure is expected to be in place for
some time while the scene is examined.
We thank motorists
in advance for their
cooperation.
