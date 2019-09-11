Update - Serious Crash, State Highway 1 - Moerewa

Police remain at the scene of a serious crash between two vehicles on State Highway 1 near Moerewa.

Sadly, one occupant has now died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit will continue with its examination of the scene.

There is a large amount of traffic building in the area and Police continue to advise motorists to avoid the area if possible.

The section of State Highway 1 is expected to be closed for some time while Police carry out their scene examination.





© Scoop Media

