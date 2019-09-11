Crash - Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale

Police are attending a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Methuen Road and Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale.

The crash was reported shortly after 3pm.

One person is currently trapped in a vehicle, though at this stage their injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

Emergency services are currently working to attend to the occupant and clear the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and are asked to avoid the area if possible.

We thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.

