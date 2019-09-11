Serious crash, Kinleith Forest
Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tirohanga and
Tram Roads, Kinleith Forest.
Police were called about
2.42pm.
One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, has
died following the crash.
The Serious Crash Unit will
examine the scene.
Diversions are in place and motorists
are advised to avoid the
area.
ENDS
