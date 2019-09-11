Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Serious crash, Kinleith Forest

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tirohanga and Tram Roads, Kinleith Forest.

Police were called about 2.42pm.

One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, has died following the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

