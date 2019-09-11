Serious crash, Kinleith Forest

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tirohanga and Tram Roads, Kinleith Forest.

Police were called about 2.42pm.

One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, has died following the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

