"Serious crash, Clevedon"

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-car crash on the Papakura-Clevedon Road, Clevedon.

Police were called about 6.15pm.

Initial reports suggest one person has been seriously injured, while another is understood to have moderate injuries.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

