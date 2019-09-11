Serious crash, Clevedon
Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 6:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Clevedon"
Emergency services are at the
scene of a serious two-car crash on the Papakura-Clevedon
Road, Clevedon.
Police were called about 6.15pm.
Initial
reports suggest one person has been seriously injured, while
another is understood to have moderate injuries.
The road
is closed with diversions in place.
Motorists are advised
to avoid the
area.
