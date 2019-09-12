Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A helping hand on Wellington’s rail network

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council


Trainee Passenger Operator Phyllis Puia helps to guide Blind Foundation’s Chris Orr onto a Metlink train

Wellington’s Metlink has been working closely with the Blind Foundation to educate their on-board rail team on the best way to offer assistance to visually impaired passengers.

Blind Foundation Rehabilitation Instructor Elaine Kelleher and Access and Awareness Advisor Chris Orr recently ran two sessions at Transdev Wellington, who operate services on behalf of Melink, on assisting visually impaired customers onto rail services.

“The most important thing is to always introduce yourself and your title. Only offer assistance – do not assume they need it,” Chris says.


The Blind Foundation believe in ‘Kahore e Mutunga ki te Ora – Life without limits’ and work with those who are blind or experiencing sight loss to provide support, and help them face their future with confidence.

Elaine and Chris covered everything from eye diseases people are affected by to the different challenges visually impaired people face when travelling on the rail network including glare, shadows and not having the ability to see signage and timetables.

On-board team members were taught techniques on how to guide someone who is visually impaired around trains, which can be narrow or crowded spaces, and guide someone to a seat.

Chris, who has been blind since the age of 21, says “The world has never been in a better position for people with impairment than it is today”.

He says by continuing to educate people in a position to offer assistance, those who are visually impaired will be better equipped to live an independent life.

“It’s not the end, it’s the beginning of a different way.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


people outside the meeting house at Waitangi

Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... More>>

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 