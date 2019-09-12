Crinoline Bridge reopening next Tuesday
Thursday, 12 September 2019, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
The Crinoline footbridge near The Quays-Riverside Park
closed on Monday 9 September for repairs.
The bridge is
expected to reopen on Tuesday 17 September.
In the
meantime pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the
Henry, Alfred or Sinclair street bridges to cross the Taylor
River.
