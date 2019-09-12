Police make arrest after man escapes custody

Police have made an arrest following a search for a male in connection to an incident where a man allegedly fled from Avondale Police station on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested around midday.

A 28 year old man is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on several charges including Escapes Custody and Possession of Methamphetamine.

As the matter is before the courts Police are unable to comment further.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

