Police make arrest after man escapes custody
Thursday, 12 September 2019, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have made an arrest following a search for a male
in connection to an incident where a man allegedly fled from
Avondale Police station on Tuesday morning.
The man was
arrested around midday.
A 28 year old man is expected to
appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on several
charges including Escapes Custody and Possession of
Methamphetamine.
As the matter is before the courts
Police are unable to comment
further.
