Stop/go now in place on state highway 25, Kuaotunu

After a commendable effort from Higgins the slip site on SH25 just south of Cemetery Rd, Kuaotunu will re-open to light traffic under stop/go control from 5:30pm. Please allow extra time for your journey.

Unfortunately, due to the weather and road closures this week, we are unable to pick up this week's kerbside collection for Kuaotunu, which was scheduled for Tuesday. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused and ask residents to please wait until the next scheduled collection date or alternatively take it to our Matarangi refuse station (107 Matarangi Drive) which is a 24/7 drop-off facility for pre-paid Council rubbish bags and recyclables. Or Whitianga (237 South Highway, Whitianga). www.tcdc.govt.nz/rts

We thank you for your cooperation and understanding over the past few days with the challenges we have faced following the weather and thank all the contractors, emergency services and communities for their suppport.

If your property suffered damage from the recent flooding and landslips in our district, you can lodge a claim with Earthquake Commission - EQC for landslip damage to your home; or storm, flood or landslip damage to the land around your home. Some limitations do apply, so check out their website for more on what they cover you for.



Here are some websites to help you stay informed:

Check MetService for the latest weather forecasts on this weather system.

Check NZTA's website before you travel for the latest information about road closures or work underway. You can also use their journey-planning website www.onthemove.govt.nz to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Emergency Mobile Alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Know your neighbours - phone each other, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

Waikato Regional Council has set up an online hub for rainfall and flood-related information to help people more easily keep up to date with severe weather events in the region. It can be found here.

We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

To report a power outage contact your provider, however to get further information on power outages see Powerco's webiste.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence "Never Happens" website.





