Boating incident off Stewart Island
Thursday, 12 September 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Mike Bowman:
Police have been attending a
boating incident offshore of Stewart Island.
Seven people
were on board the boat and all were rescued and transported
to Half Moon Bay.
All people were treated for various
levels of hypothermia and two are being transported to
Southland Hospital for further assessment.
Police are very
thankful for the quick response provided by the emergency
service volunteers and the wider Stewart Island
community.
Police are assisting Maritime New Zealand with
enquiries to investigate the
incident.
