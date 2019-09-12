Boating incident off Stewart Island

Inspector Mike Bowman:

Police have been attending a boating incident offshore of Stewart Island.

Seven people were on board the boat and all were rescued and transported to Half Moon Bay.

All people were treated for various levels of hypothermia and two are being transported to Southland Hospital for further assessment.

Police are very thankful for the quick response provided by the emergency service volunteers and the wider Stewart Island community.

Police are assisting Maritime New Zealand with enquiries to investigate the incident.





© Scoop Media

