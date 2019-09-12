No More Visa Delays!

International students and NZ residents and citizens unite to demand justice from Immigration NZ and New Zealand government.

International Students affected by closure of KITE College continue their fight for justice.

Last Saturday they held a peaceful protest in Aotea Square requesting help to remain lawfully in New Zealand while NZQA takes time to release their final result.

Students are not the only community affected by visa processing delays.

Many New Zealand residents and citizens are forced to wait for years before their overseas partners and children can join them in New Zealand. Recently we were told by INZ that processing times will improve in September but that remains to be seen.

Delays in visa processing times by Immigration NZ are keeping families apart. This is nothing more than government’s strategy to slash migrant numbers. This is Aotearoa and not Trump's USA-Mexico border!

Join us outside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Mt Albert to demand No More Visa Delays.

Students demand

· NZQA to fast track release of results

· INZ to fast track visa approvals

NZ Citizens and Residents demand:

· INZ to prioritise all applications in Partnership queue

· INZ to prioritise Partnership visas pending for more than 6 months

· INZ to stop separating Families and Partners

· INZ to deliver more results in coming months

Friday 13 September 2019 at 1.30pm

658 New North road, Morningside, Auckland

