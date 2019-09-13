Information sought on stolen BBQs

Queenstown Police are investigating a recent burglary in Frankton where a shipping container was broken into and a number of barbecues were stolen.

The burglary is believed to have happened sometime between 12-28 August.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered a new Weber barbecue at a price not generally seen in stores.

Police would like to remind all members of the community that it is an offence to receive stolen property.

“If you are offered goods for sale at a price that appears too good to be true then it probably is.

You need to question where the goods have come from and if you are concerned then contact Police,” Detective Sergeant Brian Cameron says.

If you have any information in regard to the stolen barbecues then please contact Queenstown Police on 105 and quote file number 190828/6453.





