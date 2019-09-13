Information sought on stolen BBQs
Friday, 13 September 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Queenstown Police are investigating a recent burglary in
Frankton where a shipping container was broken into and a
number of barbecues were stolen.
The burglary is believed
to have happened sometime between 12-28 August.
Police
would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered a
new Weber barbecue at a price not generally seen in
stores.
Police would like to remind all members of the
community that it is an offence to receive stolen
property.
“If you are offered goods for sale at a price
that appears too good to be true then it probably is.
You
need to question where the goods have come from and if you
are concerned then contact Police,” Detective Sergeant
Brian Cameron says.
If you have any information in regard
to the stolen barbecues then please contact Queenstown
Police on 105 and quote file number
190828/6453.
