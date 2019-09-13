Avondale Police looking for wanted man Michael Alapati

Avondale Police are seeking public assistance to locate Michael Alapati, also known as Regan Lafaele.

Alapati is 34 years old and has links to the Grey Lynn, Mt Eden, Henderson, Ranui and Manurewa areas.

He has warrants for his arrest and should not be approached.

If you know the whereabouts of this person please call 111.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

