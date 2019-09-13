Avondale Police looking for wanted man Michael Alapati
Friday, 13 September 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Avondale Police are seeking public assistance to locate
Michael Alapati, also known as Regan Lafaele.
Alapati is
34 years old and has links to the Grey Lynn, Mt Eden,
Henderson, Ranui and Manurewa areas.
He has warrants for
his arrest and should not be approached.
If you know the
whereabouts of this person please call 111.
Information
can also be supplied anonymously through Crimestoppers 0800
555 111.
