Initiatives introduced to encourage voter turnout

Friday, 13 September 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Voting in the local body elections has become easier with new initiatives introduced in Hastings and Hawke’s Bay this year.

Although it is a postal vote, electoral officers at the District Health Board, city, district and regional councils have been working together with the Electoral Commission to provide more opportunities for electors to enrol and vote.

Voting papers are being sent out from September 20, and should arrive no later than September 25.

To make it easier for those who don’t have ready access to a New Zealand Post box, ballot boxes are being installed in Flaxmere and Havelock North Library as well as the Hastings District Council civic building on Lyndon Rd East.

For the first time, electors in Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay will be able to drop off their voting papers or cast a special vote in any of the three voting centres in Hastings, Napier and Waipawa. This will make voting easier for electors who live in one district and work in another.

Another initiative in Hastings district is a new mobile enrolment and voting service that will be visiting those areas of the district where the postal service is less accessible. This is a one stop shop where electors will be able to enrol, post their completed voting papers or cast a special vote

It will visit schools, Hawke’s Bay Hospital, health facilities, rest homes, community centres and marae to make enrolling and voting easier, particularly in those areas where enrolment and voter turnout are lower than average or it is more challenging for electors to access postal services. Details of the venues that the mobile service will be visiting will be available shortly in the local paper, on the Council’s website and Facebook page.

This service will be travelling around the district from September 23 to October 11, and will be available to help people enrol and vote.

Voting papers will be delivered between September 20 and 25, and voting ends on October 12 at midday.

If you have not posted your vote by October 8, you are advised to drop off your voting envelope at one of the ballot boxes in the region. Information on the location of these ballot boxes will be available on the Council websites.

Preliminary results will be announced mid-afternoon on October 12 with the final results of the elections available between October 17 and 23, 2019.

