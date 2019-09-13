Auckland Congestion

3 September 2019

“We don’t need a solution that is ten years away - the problem is now; the solution needs to start now.”

Business organisations in Auckland are suggesting that those who are benefitting should pay, so those who travel at peak times and are single occupancy vehicles should pay a fee.

Such a congestion fee would apply to about 90% of commuter trips in Auckland currently and would encourage more people to think about ride sharing and using public transport, said the spokesman Michael Barnett.

Congestion charging is a far more effective way of managing traffic behaviour than a petrol tax and now is the time for our political leaders to start leading.

A trial of a congestion fee on the motorway network would prove to the Government that it is an appropriate funding tool and assist in a behaviour change that has Auckland as the second most congested city in Australasia.

Barnett said that Auckland has a number of transport projects “ready to go” including rail, and the Government excuse that funds or financing options were not available are untrue.

Barnett was speaking after a meeting of business organisations, including the Auckland Business Chamber, EMA, National Road Carriers, Civil Contractors NZ, Infrastructure NZ.

