Serious crash, Bell Block, New Plymouth
Friday, 13 September 2019, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at
the intersection of Devon Road and Corbett Road, Bell Block,
New Plymouth.
Police were called to the crash, involving a
truck and cyclist, around 11am.
Initial reports indicate
the cyclist received critical injuries.
The road is closed
and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
