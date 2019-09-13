Former school administrator pleads guilty to fraud
Friday, 13 September 2019, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
13 September 2019
An Auckland woman has pleaded
guilty to defrauding a Māori immersion school of
approximately $250,000 on charges brought by the Serious
Fraud Office.
Kim Symes (51) was convicted of one count of
‘Obtaining by deception’, one count of ‘Using forged
documents’ and four counts of ‘Dishonestly using a
document’ in the Manukau District Court today. The six
charges relate to the defendant’s conduct as an employee
of a Northland school.
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Tonga o
Hokianga employed Ms Symes as a support staff administrator
for 11 years from April 2006 to July 2017. In this role, the
defendant was responsible for the core financial duties for
the school. She was responsible for ensuring the school’s
expenditure was supported by purchase order forms, receipts
or other documentation, and that it was accurately coded in
the financial accounts.
Ms Symes has been remanded on bail
to reappear for sentencing at the Manukau District Court on
26 November
2019.
ENDS
