Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Libraries are Us

Friday, 13 September 2019, 4:34 pm
Opinion: Diane Calvert

The closure of the central library earlier this year was a shock to us all. The decision was made swiftly in the best interests of both Council’s staff and visiting public. It was a sudden and the grieving process is still underway, from disbelief, sadness, anger, acceptance through to hope.

The central library was not just somewhere with books and magazines. It was a meeting place, it was that warm, dry, and calm space welcoming everyone of all ages across our diverse communities. It has nurtured learning from young to old with a wide variety of different activities from baby rock ‘n’ rhyme through to photo booths celebrating the style of dress from the suffrage campaign.

Council staff have worked extremely hard in getting services back up and running. Some suburban library hours have been extended, more flexibility in where books can be returned has happened and new pop up spaces have been put in place - Arapaki Manners St and the National Library. It has also been an opportunity to try something different. The pop-up library in Manners St is combined with the Council service centre- a one-stop shop for Council.

There used to be service centres in main suburban libraries and as Mayor I want to see this happen again. We have a great branch library and community centre network and we need to utilise these spaces in helping Council stay better connected with all communities.

Council now has completed the deal on the third and final central library space which will be in the Harbour City Centre right in the heart of the golden mile - meaning easy access to everyone. This will be the biggest of the three central libraries with 1400 square metres, 20,000 books plus a café. It should be open early in the new year. The Council is also investing in a new warehouse space in Johnsonville to store the remaining books. We do not need to store them in expensive central city storage locations when they are only a click and collect away within 12- 24 hours. This is prudent use of ratepayers’ money.

So, what’s happening with the old library? Currently a group of construction and engineering industry experts are finding solutions for the right way forward and we should know more within the next month or two. It’s not that easy given its location. The building is essentially an iceberg. What you see above ground is only a fraction of what lies beneath in terms of services, foundations, storage, exposure to sea level rise and connections to the other buildings around Civic Square.

Whatever the solutions, we do need to think how we make our library space fit for the future whilst still providing that wonderful type of space and amenities that Wellingtonians have come to love.

As Mayor, I want Council to consider a public private partnership to enable an even more stunning yet affordable space to be created. We need to make our assets work for us especially when they are in prime locations and we want to keep rates affordable. In addition to a new library space, let’s look at opening some of the ground space facing into the square for hospitality and retail helping to activate the area even more. Let’s also look at bringing Capital E (the home of creative learning for young people) back into the square.

It will take strong pragmatic leadership, which I will bring as Mayor, so we can all make Te Ngākau Civic Square an even better civic, community and cultural hub that it once was.

Diane Calvert is standing for Mayor of Wellington and for Council in the Wharangi/Onslow-Western ward


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Diane Calvert on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation.

Presumably, the QC appointed to clarify what happened will eventually shed light on key issues. Such as: on what date prior to the publication of the original Spinoff article did the party hierarchy/PM’s office/PM’s press secretary realise they were dealing with a sexual assault allegation, and what did they do about it at that point? More>>

 

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 