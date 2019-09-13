Have you seen Jaymie Lee?
Friday, 13 September 2019, 7:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Have you seen Jaymie
Lee?"
Jaymie Lee, 14, has been
missing from her home in Aramoho, Whanganui since Tuesday
10th September.
Police have concerns for her
safety.
Jaymie Lee has connections in Whanganui,
Palmerston North and Auckland.
She has shoulder length
brown hair, is 155cm tall and of a small build.
If you
have seen Jaymie Lee please contact Police on 105.
images,
online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-jaymie-lee
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault
The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation.
Presumably, the QC appointed to clarify what happened will eventually shed light on key issues. Such as: on what date prior to the publication of the original Spinoff article did the party hierarchy/PM’s office/PM’s press secretary realise they were dealing with a sexual assault allegation, and what did they do about it at that point? More>>