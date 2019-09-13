Training Exercise, Manukau Harbour

Training Exercise, Manukau Harbour

Police wish to advise members of the public of a training exercise in the Manukau Harbour.

Police along with Land Search and Rescue Volunteers, Coast Guard and Surf Life Saving are involved in the exercise that is running from tonight until Sunday 15th September.

Members of the public may notice increased activity, including helicopters in the area.

Police want to reassure the public that there is no threat to safety and the increased visibility is due to the training exercise, that is mainly using vessels in the harbour and will include searches along the coastal areas and around the heads of the harbour entrance.

All targets involved in the exercise have been clearly labelled, outlining they are involved in the exercise.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

