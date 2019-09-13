Training Exercise, Manukau Harbour
Friday, 13 September 2019, 8:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Training Exercise, Manukau Harbour
Police wish to advise
members of the public of a training exercise in the Manukau
Harbour.
Police along with Land Search and Rescue
Volunteers, Coast Guard and Surf Life Saving are involved in
the exercise that is running from tonight until Sunday 15th
September.
Members of the public may notice increased
activity, including helicopters in the area.
Police want
to reassure the public that there is no threat to safety and
the increased visibility is due to the training exercise,
that is mainly using vessels in the harbour and will include
searches along the coastal areas and around the heads of the
harbour entrance.
All targets involved in the exercise
have been clearly labelled, outlining they are involved in
the exercise.
ENDS
