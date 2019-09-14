Arrest following search warrant in Milton

A 35-year-old Milton man has been arrested and charged with Possession for Supply of a Class C control drug and Supplying a Class C control drug.

At around 10am today (Friday 13 September) South Otago Police including members of the Criminal Investigation Branch and Public Safety Teams executed a search warrant in the Milton Area which resulted in the arrest.

This search warrant was part of follow-up enquires from previous search warrants executed in August 2019 where South Otago and Dunedin Police arrested two individuals and located methamphetamine, firearms and cannabis in the South Otago area .

Balclutha Prevention Sergeant Jason Leadley advises residents if they have any information on illegal drug trade to contact their local Police or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass information on confidentially.

If people know of a family member or friend who has drug dependency issues to contact your local health board or call the Drug and Alcohol helpline on 0800 787 797 or Drug and Alcohol Maori helpline on 0800 787 798.

The man will appear in the Dunedin District Court next week.





