Update - Missing Person, Whanganui
The 14-year-old girl who had been missing from an address in Aramoho, Whanganui since Tuesday 10 September has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
The 14-year-old girl who had been missing from an address in Aramoho, Whanganui since Tuesday 10 September has been found safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation.
Presumably, the QC appointed to clarify what happened will eventually shed light on key issues. Such as: on what date prior to the publication of the original Spinoff article did the party hierarchy/PM’s office/PM’s press secretary realise they were dealing with a sexual assault allegation, and what did they do about it at that point? More>>
'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned
An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>
Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed
The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>
Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools
“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>
Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns
Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>
Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law
Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>
National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head
A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture
Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.
New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action
The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>