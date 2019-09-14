Week on our streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and meet routine maintenance requirements.

All of this work is weather dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users (including people on bikes and pedestrians) can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming projects:

Milling and paving

• Resolution Dr/Borman Rd Roundabout

We’re undertaking milling and road surfacing replacement work on Resolution Dr / Borman Rd Roundabout on the 17 September. This work will be undertaken at night between 7:00pm - 06:00am. The road will be closed during these times and a detour in place.

• Te Rapa / Te Kowhai Rd E / Church Rd Roundabout

We’re undertaking milling and road surfacing replacement on Te Rapa / Te Kowhai Rd / Church Rd Roundabout on the 18 and 19 September. This work will be undertaken at night between 7:00pm – 06:00am. The road will be closed during these times and a detour in place.

Ongoing projects:

• Peacocke SH3 Roundabout - Relocation of Bulk Water Main

Work continues on relocating underground services to enable construction of a new roundabout on State Highway 3/Ohaupo Rd. This means the southern end of Dixon Rd will remain closed to through traffic until 31 October with a detour in place via Garden Heights Ave/Pelorus St for residents and road users. Once the relocation of underground services is completed, work will commence on the construction of a new roundabout which will create a new connection into Peacocke, and improve safety for road users using SH3/Ohaupo Rd and vehicles turning in and out of Dixon Rd. The new roundabout is expected to be completed in 2021 and you can find out more here.

• Installation of Waste Water Pipe

Major drilling work for the new Western Interceptor (a large wastewater pipe) continues to require one northbound lane to be closed on Mangaharakeke Dr (State Highway 1) until 11 October 2019. The closure is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for approximately another four weeks (weather-dependent) on the section of road between the Crawford St roundabout and Foreman Rd. Road users in the area are urged to plan ahead and use a different route or prepare for delays as the project team install two deep manholes near the road side.

• Upgrade of traffic signals at intersection of Anzac Pde/Grey St

We’re continuing to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Anzac Pde and Grey St. Most of this work will be carried out at night between 9pm and 6am. Lane closures and minor delays should be expected. This work is anticipated to be completed by 10 October.

• Improvements to intersection of London St /Barton St and London St/Harwood St

Work continues at the intersection of London St and Barton St and London St/Harwood St in the central city. This involves installing two raised pedestrian platforms and upgrading the footpath and berms in these areas. The majority of the work is taking place between the hours of 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday and is due to be completed by 30 September 2019.

• Road cycle improvements

Construction work along the length of Claudelands Rd continues next week. This project has now introduced a slower speed environment (30kmh), and new road markings to encourage motorists and people on bikes to share the road safely together, freeing up footpaths for pedestrians. Work will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am and the bridge will be closed to motorists while work is underway. The footpaths will remain open and accessible at all times. A detour will be in place.

Speed Limit Changes

You may have seen a number of these ‘New speed Limit’ signs around the city. New speed limits are now in place in six areas around the city:

• Horsham Downs Road from 10m north of North Ridge Drive to 100m north of Borman Road - reduction from 80km/h to 60km/h.

• Borman Road from Horsham Downs Road 450m east of Horsham Downs Road - reduction from 80km/h to 60km/h.

• River Road from 75m north of Te Huia Drive to city boundary - reduction from 80km/h to 60km/h.

• Claudelands Road from Victoria Street to Grey Street - reduction from 50km/h to 30km/h.

• North City Road from Borman Rd to Fergy Place - reduction from 50km/h to 30km/h

• Pardoa Boulevard from Gordonton Rd to the Waikato Expressway - increase from 50km/h to 60km/h.





