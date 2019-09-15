Homicide investigation – Riccarton, Christchurch

Christchurch Police are investigating following the death of a man in Riccarton last night.

Enquiries indicate the man, who was in his 40s, was involved in an altercation at a Wainui Street property around 8:45pm, where he sustained serious stab wounds.

He then left the address in a vehicle and travelled to Clarence Street, where he was located around 9:30pm.

Sadly, he died a short time later.

Two men have been taken into custody and charged in relation to the incident.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 38-year-old man has been charged with assault.

They will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Police are speaking to a number of other people who were present, and are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

Investigators will be conducting scene examinations at locations on Wainui Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street over the coming days.

Police have made contact with the deceased man’s family and are supporting them at this sad time.





