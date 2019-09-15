Homicide investigation – Riccarton, Christchurch
Sunday, 15 September 2019, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are investigating following the death of
a man in Riccarton last night.
Enquiries indicate the man,
who was in his 40s, was involved in an altercation at a
Wainui Street property around 8:45pm, where he sustained
serious stab wounds.
He then left the address in a vehicle
and travelled to Clarence Street, where he was located
around 9:30pm.
Sadly, he died a short time later.
Two
men have been taken into custody and charged in relation to
the incident.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with
murder and a 38-year-old man has been charged with
assault.
They will appear in Christchurch District Court
tomorrow.
Police are speaking to a number of other people
who were present, and are not seeking anyone else in
relation to the incident at this time.
Investigators will
be conducting scene examinations at locations on Wainui
Street, Holland Street and Clarence Street over the coming
days.
Police have made contact with the deceased man’s
family and are supporting them at this sad
time.
