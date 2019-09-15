Missing person, Gisborne
Sunday, 15 September 2019, 7:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are searching for a 33-year-old Gisborne man who
went missing while snorkelling off the Makarori Coast, north
of Gisborne this afternoon.
At 1:45pm, Police were
alerted to the fact that the man was snorkelling with two
friends when he came into trouble in the water.
Police
along with Rescue Helicopter, Coastguard and Land Search and
Rescue volunteers have been searching the area this
afternoon.
The Police National Dive Squad is deploying
to Gisborne to assist with the search for the man on Monday
morning.
