Missing person, Gisborne

Police are searching for a 33-year-old Gisborne man who went missing while snorkelling off the Makarori Coast, north of Gisborne this afternoon.

At 1:45pm, Police were alerted to the fact that the man was snorkelling with two friends when he came into trouble in the water.

Police along with Rescue Helicopter, Coastguard and Land Search and Rescue volunteers have been searching the area this afternoon.

The Police National Dive Squad is deploying to Gisborne to assist with the search for the man on Monday morning.

