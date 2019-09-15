Have you seen Michael Tippett?
Sunday, 15 September 2019, 7:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public's help finding
39-year-old Michael Tippett, who has been reported
missing.
Michael was last seen around midday in Cardiff,
Stratford, on Thursday 12 September.
He is believed to
have been on foot, and was wearing dirty green farm overalls
over a black-and-white checked shirt, as well as grey
gumboots.
Anyone who has seen Michael or who has
information on his whereabouts is urged to call
105.
You can also view this release, including any
additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/have-you-seen-michael-tippett
ends
