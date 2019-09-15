Have you seen Michael Tippett?

Police are asking for the public's help finding 39-year-old Michael Tippett, who has been reported missing.

Michael was last seen around midday in Cardiff, Stratford, on Thursday 12 September.

He is believed to have been on foot, and was wearing dirty green farm overalls over a black-and-white checked shirt, as well as grey gumboots.

Anyone who has seen Michael or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 105.



