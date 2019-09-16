Update – missing snorkeller, Gisborne

The body of a man has been found on the shore at Makorori, north of Gisborne.

While formal identification is yet to take place, he is believed to be the 33-year-old man reported to have gotten into difficulty in the water about 1.45pm yesterday.

The man’s body was discovered about midnight last night.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.





