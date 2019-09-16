Update – missing snorkeller, Gisborne
Monday, 16 September 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man has been found on the shore at Makorori,
north of Gisborne.
While formal identification is yet to
take place, he is believed to be the 33-year-old man
reported to have gotten into difficulty in the water about
1.45pm yesterday.
The man’s body was discovered about
midnight last night.
Our thoughts are with his family and
friends at this difficult time.
The death will be referred
to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias
“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s, when complaints were commonly being levelled at RNZ’s Morning Report programme, largely by National MPs discomfited by being interviewed by Kim Hill.
The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>