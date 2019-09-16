Gladstone Road surface to be reused at marae

Work started today to pave the parking areas of Poho-o-Rāwiri and Te Kurī a Tuatai Marae with the road surface (millings) taken from Gladstone Road during the central business district upgrade.

The project is a joint initiative between Council and Downer NZ, who have sponsored the work.

This year has seen more upgrades to Gisborne City’s streets than ever before, funded by the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund.

As part of the process to upgrade our roads, up to ten centimetres of asphalt is milled from the road surface. Depending on the quality of the material, it can often be used for other roading projects.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann says it is an excellent example of Council working with partners to provide more value for the community.

“To be able to upgrade community sites from the unused material from local projects is the innovation we encourage at Council - to make our people proud and make investment in our region go as far as possible. We are proud to work with both marae on this project.”

Downer Branch Manager for the east coast Patrick Kershaw says the initiative reflects Downer’s commitment to the Tairāwhiti community.

“We are proud to be part of our community and its history. This is a community project that motivates the Downer East Coast team and is a sign of things to come in the future.”

Apryll Parata is the senior regional official for Tairāwhiti at the Provincial Development Unit, which supports the delivery of the Provincial Growth Fund.

“This is a wonderful example of central government, local government, iwi and the private sector working together to meet common interests, with the whole community benefiting in very practical and visible ways,” said Ms Parata.

