SPCA’s Hobsonville Centre officially open

Monday, 16 September 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: SPCA

The newest SPCA centre in the country is now open, located in the fast-growing area of Hobsonville, in Auckland’s North West.

SPCA Hobsonville features cat and dog adoption areas, foster and volunteer offices and a basic quarantine unit for rescued animals. The centre also hosts a SPCA-run doggy daycare – the first of its kind in Auckland.

“This project started in 2015 because our Mangere centre was in crisis,” says SPCA’s Northern Region GM Jen Radich.

“Auckland’s population growth of people and animals, and the spread of our city meant it was becoming difficult to serve our communities the way we need to,” says SPCA’s Northern Region GM Jen Radich.

“Our SPCA Inspectors cover a 7,980 sq. kms area across the Auckland region and increasing traffic meant an Inspector’s journey was taking much longer than it used to. If an Inspector rescued an animal in the north of Auckland it could take hours to bring it back to our Mangere Animal Village.”

Ms Radich says the Hobsonville centre works closely with the SPCA’s Mangere centre to help around 15,000 animals a year who have been abused or neglected in the region. During SPCA's busiest periods the centres can have around 500 cats and kittens and up to 200 dogs in our care, including out at foster homes.

The purpose-built centre has been designed specifically with animal welfare and disease control in mind.

“A lot of thought has gone into ensuring the facilities are robust and ensure the best possible animal outcomes. All the surfaces are easy to clean and hose down, the cat cages are designed to prevent any illnesses being spread, and the adoption areas allow prospective families to interact and get to know the animals,” says Ms Radich.

“We’ve already had successful adoptions in the short time we’ve been open. Seeing animals go home to new happy families in this community is the best part of this new centre.”

SPCA’s Hobsonville centre is open 10am – 3.30pm 7 days a week. For more information visit www.spca.nz/centre/hobsonville-centre

