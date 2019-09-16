Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Healthcare Game Changer is a NEXT Woman of the Year Finalist

Monday, 16 September 2019, 3:04 pm
Press Release: Geneva Healthcare

Healthcare Game Changer is a NEXT Woman of the Year Finalist

You can say that Josephine Gagan is the lion-heart lady of the healthcare sector. Her courageous and revolutionary contributions to the industry earned her a coveted spot as a finalist in this year’s NEXT Woman of the Year Awards. The awards honour inspirational Kiwi women whose success makes a real difference to New Zealand as a whole. Josephine is a finalist in the Business & Innovation category that pays tribute to bold commercial thinkers with a tireless entrepreneurial spirit and the drive to achieve economic success.

“Jo has reshaped the face of home-based healthcare in New Zealand. Her commitment to investing in her teams and innovative technology has allowed Jo to care for thousands and thousands of Kiwis in ways that weren’t imagined even ten years ago,” says Tony Ryall, former Minister of Health.

Josephine was a third-generation nurse before making the bold move into starting her own healthcare company, Geneva Healthcare, in 1996. She pushed for and implemented the principles of equal pay and gender diversity, enabling Geneva to become the only healthcare provider to receive the 2018 YWCA Best Practice Compact Award.

Now, she heads the country’s largest network of home health services, New Zealand Health Group; and is the Deputy Chairperson of the Home and Community Health Association, as well as Chair of Minds for Minds charitable trust.

With commercial acumen and sheer tenacity, she has driven countless ventures to success including pioneering large-scale use of home-health innovations, an app that supports carers and clients, and an online platform that enables their carers to upskill and gain qualifications for free while getting paid for the work they do.

This year, Josephine was inducted into the New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs in recognition of her contribution thus far to revolutionising how New Zealanders receive healthcare.

She puts her success down to choosing the right people for the right roles. Many of Geneva’s senior management team started in junior roles under her mentorship.

“Very few people are able to succeed as much in business yet still have plenty left over to care for others, to be successful in that essential area as well. Jo Gagan is a good person, a very successful person, and one well deserving of any award that recognises a woman who has succeeded so much in the pursuit of excellence, in business and in life,” says Douglas Catley, New Zealand Health Group Ltd Director.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Geneva Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s, when complaints were commonly being levelled at RNZ’s Morning Report programme, largely by National MPs discomfited by being interviewed by Kim Hill.

The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

 
 

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 