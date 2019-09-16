Whanganui Police appeal for information

Police are appealing for information in relation to the death of 79-year-old Fay Butler in Whanganui last month.

Her body was found near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Helmore Street in the early hours of Wednesday 28 August, having sustained injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

Senior Sergeant Aaron Bunker says Police enquiries and a review of CCTV footage has led to the identification of several vehicles of interest.

"We're looking for the driver of a grey four-door sedan with a black middle trim that was in the Anzac Parade and Helmore Street area at the time," he says.

"We're also looking for a dark SUV-type vehicle and several people nearby on foot.

"We've had a lot of people come forward already and we'd like to thank them for assisting with the enquiry to date.

"If members of the public know anybody with these sorts of vehicles and they've been acting suspiciously, they can contact us."

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 190830/2824, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

