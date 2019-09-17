Police seek witnesses to fatal Papakura crash
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 9:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Counties Manukau Police are appealing for witnesses to a
fatal crash in Papakura last week.
Police were notified of
the single vehicle car crash on Hunua Road at around 10.35pm
on Tuesday 10 September.
A 25-year-old male died at the
scene.
The vehicle had been travelling south on Hunua Road
towards Boundary Road leading up to the incident.
The
Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting an investigation
into the incident and would like to speak with anyone who
witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the
crash.
Anyone with information can Contact Constable
Manvir Sadhra from the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash
Unit on 021 192 3124 or you can email
DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.
