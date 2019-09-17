Police seek witnesses to fatal Papakura crash

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Papakura last week.

Police were notified of the single vehicle car crash on Hunua Road at around 10.35pm on Tuesday 10 September.

A 25-year-old male died at the scene.

The vehicle had been travelling south on Hunua Road towards Boundary Road leading up to the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting an investigation into the incident and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle prior to the crash.

Anyone with information can Contact Constable Manvir Sadhra from the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on 021 192 3124 or you can email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.

