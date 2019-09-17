Refinery welcomes Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption Inquiry

17 September 2019 Media Release



Refinery welcomes the Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption Inquiry report



Refining NZ the owner and operator of the Marsden Point refinery, has today welcomed the publication of the Government Inquiry report into the September 2017 pipeline outage and the resilience of the fuel supply to Auckland.

Commenting, Chief Executive Officer, Mike Fuge said there are learnings around improving the resilience of Auckland’s fuel supply into the future and the Company looks forward to working with industry to implement those learnings for the benefit of Aucklanders and all New Zealanders.

“Among its findings the Inquiry concluded that Refining NZ maintained and operated the RAP properly and in keeping with all legal requirements and standard industry practice. We also take pride in the Inquiry’s findings around the high standard of the response of our staff and contractors to the pipeline rupture.”



Fuge acknowledged the Inquiry’s confirmation that the pipeline had been damaged by a digger that should not have been working over the pipeline and that the damage had not been reported: “This underlines the fact that further legislative regulation is needed to protect the pipeline and other essential infrastructure.”

The Refinery also concurs with the Inquiry’s comments around current fuel storage at the Auckland end of the pipeline especially the urgent need to build jet fuel resilience at Auckland airport.

Said Fuge: “We are pleased that the Inquiry has noted that Refining NZ is working to make timely investment decisions and that we have a clear goal of having new infrastructure in place shortly before it is needed to meet demand, rather than just in time or too late.”

