Now is the time to hand-in your prohibited firearms
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Now is the time to hand-in your prohibited firearms and
parts at collection events in Auckland
The firearms
amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.
There will
be no compensation after this date for those handing in
their firearm/s or part/s for buy-back , and possessing a
prohibited firearm will be an offence – no
exceptions.
Police encourage all firearms holders who have
a prohibited firearm and/or prohibited part to attend a
collection event in Auckland this weekend.
The events will
be held on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 September at Ormiston
Activity Centre on Chapel Road in Flatbush from 10am-2pm and
on Sunday 22 September at the Victor Eaves Park in Orewa
from 12pm-4pm.
Collection events will run up until 20
December 2019, with a new schedule of events for October and
November going up on Police’s website shortly.
For more
information go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
