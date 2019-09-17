Now is the time to hand-in your prohibited firearms

Now is the time to hand-in your prohibited firearms and parts at collection events in Auckland

The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There will be no compensation after this date for those handing in their firearm/s or part/s for buy-back , and possessing a prohibited firearm will be an offence – no exceptions.

Police encourage all firearms holders who have a prohibited firearm and/or prohibited part to attend a collection event in Auckland this weekend.

The events will be held on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 September at Ormiston Activity Centre on Chapel Road in Flatbush from 10am-2pm and on Sunday 22 September at the Victor Eaves Park in Orewa from 12pm-4pm.

Collection events will run up until 20 December 2019, with a new schedule of events for October and November going up on Police’s website shortly.

For more information go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

