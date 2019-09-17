Police acknowledge IPCA findings regarding fleeing driver

Police acknowledge IPCA findings regarding fleeing driver incident in Auckland City

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which found Police responded in a timely and appropriate manner after a fleeing driver hit a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on 10 November 2018 on Victoria Street West, Auckland City.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, says fleeing driver incidents are fast-changing incidents.

As the IPCA’s report found, officers in one of the pursuing vehicles stopped and turned around as soon as they were aware a person had been hit.

“Our staff spoke with the injured woman and ensured an ambulance was on the way, which was deemed appropriate,” says Superintendent Malthus.

The woman was hospitalised with serious injuries and later recovered.

A 41-year-old man was subsequently charged with careless driving causing injury in relation to the incident.

