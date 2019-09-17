Police acknowledge IPCA findings regarding fleeing driver
Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledge IPCA findings regarding fleeing driver
incident in Auckland City
Police acknowledge the findings
of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) which
found Police responded in a timely and appropriate manner
after a fleeing driver hit a pedestrian.
The incident
occurred at around 11pm on 10 November 2018 on Victoria
Street West, Auckland City.
Superintendent Karyn Malthus,
Auckland City District Commander, says fleeing driver
incidents are fast-changing incidents.
As the IPCA’s
report found, officers in one of the pursuing vehicles
stopped and turned around as soon as they were aware a
person had been hit.
“Our staff spoke with the injured
woman and ensured an ambulance was on the way, which was
deemed appropriate,” says Superintendent Malthus.
The
woman was hospitalised with serious injuries and later
recovered.
A 41-year-old man was subsequently charged with
careless driving causing injury in relation to the
incident.
ENDS
