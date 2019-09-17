Save The Environment? No

17 September 2019

Save The Environment? No, The Council Wants To Spend The Money on a Two-Laning Don Street

Invercargill City Council candidate Wayne Harpur says the Council’s priorities are all out of whack when it comes to our natural environment.

“In the upcoming year, Council has budgeted $1.7 million to convert Don Street into two lanes, but only $1.9 million on sewerage pipe renewals,” Mr Harpur said.

“Only last week Council was prosecuted for sewage overflow into the Waihopai River and the New River Estuary, so an extra $1.7 million on an extra lane in the CBD seems a little bit unnecessary.”

Mr Harpur said priorities need to be better aligned with what is needed. Key infrastructure cannot be put off on to future generations – it needs to be upgraded as needed with costs and benefits being passed on inter-generationally.

“With Council debt set to ratchet up in coming years, a candidate with good financial knowledge and solid environmental credentials, who has run their own successful business for many years, and who is willing to question spending decisions and offer viable alternatives is what’s best for Invercargill,” Mr Harpur said.

“I am that candidate. Vote Wayne Harpur for Invercargill City Council.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

