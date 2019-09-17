Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Central Otago highway works season getting closer

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 12:39 pm
Press Release: NZTA


17 September 2019

It may still feel like winter, a very mild one so far, but Aspiring Highways on behalf of the NZ Transport Agency has planning well underway for the spring and summer road works season.

This is an early reminder for drivers that from October works and highway crews are to be expected on various parts of the Central Otago highways. The works are required to maintain the road surfaces and to keep everyone safe. This work has to be done over the warmer months for the sealing to be effective and long-lasting.

“Aspiring Highways is aiming to complete the surfacing work closest to the busier town centres prior to the start of the busy Christmas holiday period,” says Mark Stewart, Maintenance Contract Manager, NZ Transport Agency, Central Otago.

Work Areas

• Frankton Road (SH6A between Frankton and Queenstown) – starting mid-October, aiming to be completed by mid-November. Night works.

• SH6 rehabilitation – east of the Gibbston Valley Winery – to be carried out in two stages. Stage 1: mid-October – late November. Stage 2: late January – mid-February 2020.

• Albert Town Bridge (SH6) – Night works. Mid-November. Bridge closed and detour in place for up to two nights.

• There will be a number of reseal sites throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago Districts. Updates on these sites will be provided via https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Road users can expect delays of 5 to 10 minutes between Kingston and Queenstown (SH6) from mid-October to early November as a significant amount of work is undertaken to improve the road surface in this area.

Map: The Central Otago State Highway Network

As the season gets closer, detailed information will be available on the locations and timing of sites that will affect road users on:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland
• Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS
• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)
