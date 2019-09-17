Porirua Chamber hosts 2019 Mayoral debate tonight

The Porirua Chamber of Commerce is tonight hosting a Mayoral debate for candidates, ahead of the upcoming election.

"The Chamber’s mayoral debate is a great chance for voters to quiz the parties on the issues facing Porirua,” says Heather Hutchings, Porirua Chamber of Commerce Chair.

"This is the chance to ask each hopeful mayoral candidate about their plans, and how they will drive business wellbeing and growth.”

The Chamber has also released their 2019 Local Government Election guide, available on the Chamber's website: https://www.poriruachamber.co.nz/news/election-guide-2019

The guide identifies four areas which the Chamber believe are crucial to the growth of the region's economy and sets out a number of recommendations for the incoming council to address.

“Our city and region are facing some very real challenges that we need our local government leaders to address – most importantly, the need for investment to ensure Porirua is resilient and to meet current, as well as future, growth demands.

“All mayor and councillor candidates need to be absolutely focused on wellbeing and growth – it is business and investment that are going to get Porirua humming.

“We need local leaders who will give Porirua businesses the confidence to invest in themselves, their people, and their growth."

