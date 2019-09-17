Firefighters presented with Queen’s Service Medals

Firefighters from Warkworth, Matata, Carterton, Milton, the Coromandel and Auckland are recipients of Queen’s Service Medals for their services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and their communities.

Four of the six were presented with their honours by Governor-General Patsy Reddy at Government House today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Executive Rhys Jones said "On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the wider New Zealand community I would like to thank our people for their great service to the community."

"Today’s recognition is not just about their services as firefighters. They have gone above and beyond with their significant contributions to their local communities, from an active involvement in sports coaching and local community boards, to providing leadership and support to the wider community.

"We are particularly grateful to them for having done so over many years, serving their communities and inspiring the next generation of firefighters.

"My congratulations and my thanks to them all and their families and, in the case of volunteers, their employers."





