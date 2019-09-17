Auckland mayoral candidates and the Living Wage

London had the first Living Wage Olympics, Auckland could have the first Living Wage America’s Cup.

An election forum tomorrow in Auckland will call on mayoral candidates to back a Living Wage council and a Living Wage for workers engaged in large scale events in 2021 when APEC and the America’s Cup come to Auckland.

John Tamihere and Phil Goff are two of the candidates to meet Living Wage communities at an election forum at St Matthew-in-the-City tomorrow evening. They will be challenged to support the council to be an accredited Living Wage Employer and to ensure workers it contracts for the America’s Cup and APEC are also paid a Living Wage.

“Auckland Council pays its employees a minimum of the Living Wage but most of the contracted workers delivering services on a regular basis across the council business are on poverty wages,” says Annie Newman, Living Wage Movement National Convenor.

“Wellington and Dunedin have delivered the Living Wage for workers employed by contractors already. Now is the time for Auckland to show leadership in the biggest city in NZ. This country depends on it if we are to realise a vision of wellbeing where no child lives in poverty,” she says.

Forum details:

6:30 – 8 pm, Wednesday 18 September

St Matthew-in-the-City

187 Federal Street (Corner of Wellesley & Hobson Streets), Auckland

