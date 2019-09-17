Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Immigration changes to benefit rural Canterbury

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

Today’s policy announcements around employer-assisted temporary work visa settings will provide welcome relief for some rural Canterbury businesses according to Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway made the announcement this afternoon, following a consultation process from December 2018 that The Chamber completed a submission on.

Three-year visas and renewals provide continuity and confidence to employers and also for workers, says Ms Watson.

"The changes are going to make it easier for some Canterbury employers to get skills faster and keep that skill-base for longer. Canterbury has been impacted by severe skills shortages for many years, so it is positive to see that the new policy on visas recognises the variations in the labour market at a regional level.

"We are particularly pleased for areas such as Ashburton and North Canterbury, who have advocated tirelessly on this issue for a number of years.

"This is a much more effective solution to ensure employers in genuine need are able to access the skills and attributes they need."

Skilled migrants are vital for the regional workforce. Projections produced by ChristchurchNZ show that by 2031, Canterbury could be short 70,000 workers under current scenarios and long-term migration trends.

The ability for a migrant worker to bring their family will also contribute positively to the regions, says Ms Watson.

"When the whole family can settle into the community, they are more likely to stay, as families are the key factor in helping to integrate migrants into the social fabric of our communities. As well as increased staff retention, this means greater diversity in communities, schools and our workforce."

Ms Watson says these policy changes reflect the Government’s willingness to collaborate on key issues affecting industry.

"One of The Chamber’s key focus areas is providing a voice for the Canterbury region to help stimulate future sustainable economic growth for our region in the years ahead. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government to help to ease the transition as these policy changes are rolled out."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 