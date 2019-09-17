Now is the time to hand-in your prohibited firearms

Police encourage all firearms holders who have a prohibited firearm and/or prohibited part to attend a collection event soon.

The firearms amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019.

There will be no compensation after this date for those handing in their firearms or parts for buy-back, and possessing a prohibited firearm will be an offence – no exceptions.

Events in your area will happen on the following dates:

Sat 21 Sept: Haast Township Hall, 9 Pauareka Road, Haast, from 9am to 12 noon.

Mon 23 Sept: Murchison Rec Centre, 34 Hampden street, Murchison, from 11am to 2pm.

Collection events will run up until 20 December 2019, with a new schedule of events for October and November going up on Police’s website shortly.

For more information go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

If firearms holders prefer to hand-in their firearms and/or parts at a dealer, 37 Police approved licensed dealers can accept these – a list of participating dealers and their contact details is on the Police website.





